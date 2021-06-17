Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI):

6/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado."

5/12/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $54.00.

4/21/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/21/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of BCEI opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

