$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.69.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.