$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.69.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.