Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HALO. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

HALO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,972,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

