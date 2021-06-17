Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.74. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $871.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

