Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.01

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 3230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 17.8% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

