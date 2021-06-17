Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.48

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 5379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

