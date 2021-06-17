Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$140.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada traded as high as C$127.37 and last traded at C$127.26, with a volume of 144564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.41.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.06.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

