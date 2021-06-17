PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.00

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $148.38, with a volume of 12772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

