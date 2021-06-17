Traders Buy High Volume of Constellium Put Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 758% compared to the typical daily volume of 816 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

