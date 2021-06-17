Traders Buy High Volume of ResMed Put Options (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,299 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,930% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $236.80 on Thursday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $238.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.