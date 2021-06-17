Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 6.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 986,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,367,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$438.00 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.