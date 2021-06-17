Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. Finning International has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.