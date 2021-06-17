Soitec’s (SLOIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

