SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

