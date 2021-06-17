AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

ALOT stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

