Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $44.43.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

