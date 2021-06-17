Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

