Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 114.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

