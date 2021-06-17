Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.