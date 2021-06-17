Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $54.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the travel company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

