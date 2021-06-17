Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

