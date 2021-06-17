Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.
