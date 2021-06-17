Northland Securities Raises Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target to $17.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

CTLP opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $883.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.16. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.