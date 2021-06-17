Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,804,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

