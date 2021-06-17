Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Northland Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

