Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
