Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

