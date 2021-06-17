Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Hold

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weakness at Kirby’s major revenue-generating segment, the marine transportation unit, due to low pricing and poor barge utilization, is concerning. The company expects segmental results to be hurt by these headwinds throughout the year. Additionally, persistent weakness in the coastal market (part of marine transportation segment) is worrisome. High costs are also anticipated to hurt bottom-line results. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of Kirby have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, continued recovery in activity levels at the distribution and services segment is impressive. Additionally, we are optimistic about the company’s upbeat forecast for free cash flow in 2021. The company’s cost-management efforts to offset the coronavirus-induced woes represent an added positive.”

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kirby stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.