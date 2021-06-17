Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $165.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.