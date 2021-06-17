Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Roots stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

