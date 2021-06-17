Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.43 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

