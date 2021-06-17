HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. However, the company escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The COVID-19 pressure on revenues also bothers the company. The company's first-quarter earnings gained from higher revenues.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.85. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

