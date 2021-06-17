Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $16.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.77 billion and the highest is $17.09 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

LMT opened at $383.60 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.