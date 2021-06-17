Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

CPG opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.