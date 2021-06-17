BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THO. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries stock opened at $106.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

