Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASFY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.