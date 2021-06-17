Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKCCF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Aker Carbon Capture AS Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

