Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKCCF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

