Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.92 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

