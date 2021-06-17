Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$40.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTT. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.35.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.05. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

