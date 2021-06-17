Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENGH. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

TSE:ENGH opened at C$53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$80.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.