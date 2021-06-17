National Bankshares Analysts Give Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) a C$9.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$789.75 million and a P/E ratio of -365.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

