Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $539,189. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

