Research Analysts Set Expectations for RadNet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for RadNet in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

