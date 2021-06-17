National Bank Financial Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.09.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

