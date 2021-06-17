Critical Review: TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) & ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TheMaven and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 0 0 0 1.00 ITV 1 3 4 0 2.38

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven -55.74% N/A -33.53% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TheMaven and ITV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $53.34 million 3.78 -$38.50 million N/A N/A ITV $3.57 billion 2.16 $365.94 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Summary

ITV beats TheMaven on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions. It also develops and operates a coalition of professionally managed online media channels on third party cloud platforms and data center hosting facilities. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels and leverages its technology platform to engage the collective audiences within a single network. TheMaven, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 28 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

