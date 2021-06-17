$21.43 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $21.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.98 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $82.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.38 billion to $83.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $294.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

