Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CRIS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04. Curis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

