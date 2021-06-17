Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CDZI opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

