BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $417.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $388.00 to $417.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.33.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $333.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.36. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

