Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Gabelli raised Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. Assertio has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assertio by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.