Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.05. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 84,311 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DR shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$214.01 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.54%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

