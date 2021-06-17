Leslie’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 49,882 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,593% compared to the average daily volume of 1,852 call options.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

